florida-teacher-busted-after-geek-squad-finds-child-porn-on-laptop

January 8, 2020 | 10: 02pm

A 69-year-old Florida middle school teacher was reportedly arrested after Best Buy workers found child pornography on his laptop while repairing the device.

William Crawford, who taught for 10 years at John Long Middle School in Wesley Chapel, was busted Tuesday, according to WFLA.

The teacher last summer brought his Toshiba Satellite laptop into Best Buy to be serviced by the store’s Geek Squad.

The workers discovered an image of an underage girl and called police, who seized the computer on Aug. 19, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun.

It’s unclear why Crawford was not immediately arrested.

A spokesperson for Pasco County schools told WFLA it appeared Crawford was arrested once authorities learned he was a teacher.

Crawford resigned from the school the day of his arrest.

He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.