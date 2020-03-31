Florida sheriff wants new leads following Netflix series

Posted by — March 31, 2020
by: The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 09: 54 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 09: 54 AM EDT

This notice posted on the Twitter account of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Monday, March 30, 2020, seeks the public’s help for new leads in the disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis, the former husband of a big cat sanctuary owner featured in the new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is asking for new leads in the disappearance of the former husband of a big cat sanctuary owner who was featured in the new Netflix series “Tiger King.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on his personal Twitter account Monday that the popularity of the seven-part documentary made it a good time to ask for new leads in the 1997 disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis. He was married to Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue near Tampa.

“Tiger King” tells the story of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who has repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers.

