florida-sex-offender-claims-google-gave-him-permission-to-do-‘anything-he-wanted’

January 23, 2020 | 1: 22am

A registered sex offender in Florida was arrested earlier this month for allegedly trying to climb into a woman’s car — telling police Google gave him permission to do what he wants, a report said.

William Bastin, 38, screamed “let me in” at a busy intersection in Orange County, Fla., before trying to force his way into the victim’s locked car as she waited at a stoplight, according to WFTV, citing police.

The suspect never made it into the vehicle and was later arrested.

He told cops that Google told him “it was his day and he could have anything he wanted without paying,” according to an arrest report obtained by the station.

Bastin was released on bond following that attempted break-in and arrested again Tuesday for acting erratically and screaming at Walmart workers, the report said.

The victim in the car incident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet, “He’s going to hurt somebody.”

“He’s dangerous. He scares me, he really does.”