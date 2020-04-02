🔥Florida reaches deal to allow two cruise ships to dock, passengers to disembark🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
florida-reaches-deal-to-allow-two-cruise-ships-to-dock,-passengers-to-disembark

FILE PHOTO: The cruise ship MS Zaandam, where passengers have died on board, navigates through the pacific side of the Panama Canal, in Panama City, Panama, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscan/File Photo

Holland America Line and Florida officials have reached a deal for the cruise line’s Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock in the state, NBC News reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources, adding that the vessels were scheduled to dock at 1 p.m. and 1: 30 p.m. (1700 and 1730 GMT).

Not all passengers would be leaving the ships, NBC said, saying 45 severely sick passengers will remain on board. Nine people suspected to have COVID-19 will go to a local hospital while foreign nationals will board buses directly to an airport to board charter planes back to their home countries, NBC said.

You May Also Like

watch-8-innocent-people-get-exonerated-in-netflix’s-‘innocence-files’

Watch 8 Innocent People Get Exonerated in Netflix’s ‘Innocence Files’

dolly-parton,-lionel-richie,-jason-isbell-to-sing-for-kenny-rogers-in-new-cmt-tribute

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Jason Isbell to Sing for Kenny Rogers in New CMT Tribute

listen-to-michael-mcdonald’s-unexpectedly-timely-remake-of-marvin-gaye’s-‘what’s-going-on’

Listen to Michael McDonald’s Unexpectedly Timely Remake of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’

hulu-boards-itv’s-russell-tovey-drama-‘the-sister’-from-‘luther’-creator-neil-cross

Hulu Boards ITV’s Russell Tovey Drama ‘The Sister’ From ‘Luther’ Creator Neil Cross

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *