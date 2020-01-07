florida-mom-gives-birth-to-2-sets-of-twins-in-one-year

January 7, 2020 | 1: 23pm

This family is definitely twinning.

A Florida mom said she “hit the twin lottery” when she gave birth to two sets of twin boys in the same year, according to a report.

Alexzandria Wolliston of West Palm Beach said she had no idea that twins ran in her family when she gave birth to Mark and Malakhi in March 2019, news station WPTV reported.

Then, before long, Wolliston learned that she was pregnant with yet another set of twins. She delivered Kaylen and Kaleb on Dec. 27, 2019.

“I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston told WPTV.

She has since discovered that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, leading her to believe her kids were a blessing from them, according to the outlet.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away. I feel like they just sent them down for me,” Wolliston said.

Wolliston, who has a 3-year-old daughter, said she’s not worried about raising four boys.

“[My daughter] was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one,” Wolliston said.