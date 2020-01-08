florida-man-wakes-up-to-burglar-sucking-on-his-toes

January 8, 2020 | 2: 15pm

A snoozing Florida man received a very rude awakening on Christmas Eve — from a creepy burglar sucking on his toes.

The startled Bradenton resident then asked the sicko what he was doing, to which the stranger replied that he “was there to suck toes,” the Bradenton Herald reported, citing an incident report by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a fight then erupted and the suspected tried to grab the man’s genitals – and even threatened that he had a gun.

No weapon was ever displayed, according to cops.

The victim managed to boot the intruder out of his home.

But the criminal then bashed a window to the residence and wrecked the victim’s car windshield before fleeing the scene, the news outlet reported.

Authorities took DNA swabs from the victim’s toes in order to track down the weirdo.