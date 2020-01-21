florida-man-may-have-killed-trump-supporting-boss-over-politics

January 21, 2020 | 4: 40pm

A Florida constructor worker is accused of killing his boss during an argument that may have been sparked by politics, authorities said.

Mason Trever Toney, 28, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office late Monday in the fatal stabbing of his friend and boss, William Steven Knight, 28, at a work site near Orlando along the Florida Turnpike, deputies announced on Twitter.

Knight and Toney had been arguing earlier that morning as they rode into work together, possibly about their opposing political views – with Toney “anti-government” and Knight a supporter of President Donald Trump, according to Detective Fabian Ramirez in an affidavit.

Toney is “very outspoken about his belief that the government is bad and out to get him,” the detective wrote.

Knight, like his friend, was also “outspoken” about his political views but was “pro Donald Trump,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators found a brand-new American flag and its packaging placed near Knight’s body after his murder.

Toney allegedly killed Knight with a trowel just after the pair arrived at work, according to the affidavit, obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Toney, seen here in a different mugshot, has been charged with first-degree murder. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The men had driven to a job site near Exit 254 earlier Monday, coworkers who saw the slaying told investigators. The workers then saw Toney standing over Knight as the man yelled for help about 10: 30 a.m., Ramirez wrote in the affidavit.

Witnesses said they saw Toney “repeatedly stabbing” Knight with a trowel, the affidavit states.

Toney then “began to advance” on the witnesses who saw the slaying with what they believed was a knife.

He also called other workers at the site “terrorists” before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Ram truck, authorities said.

Toney was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He remained held without bail Tuesday at the Orange County Jail, online records show.

Knight’s father said his son had attended school with Toney for nearly his entire life.

“He was a friend of the family,” William Knight told WESH. “My son went to elementary school with him and to middle school and high school.”

Knight was also looking for answers in son’s killing, he said.

“I just want to know why,” he told the station.