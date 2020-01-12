florida-man-gets-90-days-in-jail-for-spitting-on-trump-supporter-in-maga-hat

January 11, 2020 | 7: 40pm

A Florida man who was caught on a restaurant security camera spitting on a 67-year-old Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat was sentenced to 90 days in Indian River County Jail, a report said.

Democrat Matthias Ajple, 43, was convicted of battering Robert Youngblood in an attack at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, documents obtained by The Smoking Gun show.

On Oct. 25, Ajple walked around the restaurant’s bar and told Youngblood, “You should go back to Russia, you f–king communist.”

The liberal smacked Youngblood’s head and spit on him. He got into his car and drove away.

Police later tracked Ajple down and arrested him, charging him with battery.

Ajple, who pled no-contest, will also serve 12 months of probation, pay about $700 in fines and court costs and another $155 in restitution to Youngblood.

However, the spitter may need to cough up more cash for his victim. Youngblood has filed a civil suit against Ajple seeking damages in excess of $15,000, The Smoking Gun reported.