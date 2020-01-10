florida-man-busted-for-stabbing-his-step-mother’s-dog-in-the-throat

January 10, 2020 | 1: 26am

A man was arrested in Florida for allegedly stabbing his step-mother’s dog in the throat, cops said.

Jason Lopez, 36, was busted when cops discovered Sky, a mixed breed dog, dead from a stab wound on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“In this county, if you abuse an animal — if you abuse anyone — you’re absolutely going to jail,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Lopez had been staying at the Florida home because his mother, in New Jersey, was unable to handle his drug addiction, cops said.

His stepmother said that the drug-addled man began to make threats to kill the dog and other family members on Wednesday afternoon.

She called Lopez’s father, who came to pick her up and take her to a safer location.

When the father returned, Sky was dead.

Lopez was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.