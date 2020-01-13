florida-man-accused-of-stealing-golf-balls,-beating-elderly-golfer

January 13, 2020 | 1: 33pm

A Florida man accused of stealing golf balls went ballistic and attacked an elderly golfer – breaking the man’s rib, authorities said.

Tyler Donald Dearden, 22, was arrested Wednesday after a confrontation with another golfer at a course in Ocala, where he was spotted taking golf balls from another player’s bucket, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“Tyler became tee’d off when he was told that he was not allowed to steal someone else’s golf balls at the Stone Creek Golf Course,” deputies said Thursday on Facebook. “Tyler decided to take cheap shots instead of chip shots when he beat an elderly golfer to the point that the victim had a broken rib, multiple bruises and cuts that required 9 stitches.”

The alleged attack took place after the victim asked Dearden not to take his balls and to use his own while on the course, according to an affidavit obtained by WFTV.

The victim reported the theft to golf shop employees before returning to a driving range, where he encountered Dearden again. After initially saying he wanted to apologize to the man, Dearden then started punching the victim and knocked him to the ground, the affidavit states.

Dearden, meanwhile, insisted he was merely defending himself because the elderly man had pointed a golf club at him, according to the affidavit.

Dearden — whose actions “were not par for the course,” according to authorities’ puckish Facebook post – was then taken into custody on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older. Deputies didn’t provide the victim’s exact age.

The Ocala resident remained jailed as of Monday on $10,000 bond. He’s set to return to court on Feb. 11, jail records show.