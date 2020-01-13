florence-pugh-screams-at-her-phone-as-she-finds-out-she’s-oscar-nominated-while-topless-in-bed

The Oscars are the most glittering night of the Hollywood calendar, with celebrities dolling up in the most extravagant couture creations and sipping on the finest of champagne.
But the nominations for the Oscars? They’re less glam.
Florence Pugh discovered she had landed her very first Academy Award nomination while topless in bed… from a phone with a flip case your mum would own.
The 24-year-old was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women, and will face off against Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) in the category.
And Florence found out the news from the comfort of her own bed.
The British actress shared a picture of herself with her phone held to her ear as she smiled in anticipation, with her duvet pulled up around her chest.
And the second snap saw Florence screaming at her phone, with avocado emojis positioned over her chest to make the hilarious pic Instagram-acceptable.
Florence captioned the pic: ‘Before the moment.. the exact moment. #nominated #forafingoscar!!!!!!’
Pugh told Entertainment Weekly that she had been asleep when her name was announced, but that she left her phone’s volume on ‘in case anything were to happen’.
Her fans filed in with messages of congratulations, with Edith Bowman writing: ‘Amazing’ and dancer Jeanette Mason commenting: ‘SOBBING.’
Florence’s nod was welcomed by film fans, although some wished that the nomination had been for her performance in horror Midsommar, which has been snubbed this awards season.
Little Women had a pretty good showing in the nominations, with Saoirse Ronan also landing a best actress nomination for her role as Jo March.
The adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved book also gained nominations for best picture, best adapted screenplay, costume design and original score.
However, Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the directing category – with not one women nominated alongside Todd Phillips (Joker), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Sam Mendes (1917) and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman).
Florence told Entertainment Weekly: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting. It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation.’
Oscar nominations 2020 list
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
