Florence Pugh screams at her phone as she finds out she’s Oscar nominated while topless in bed

Mary Smith
The Oscars are the most glittering night of the Hollywood calendar, with celebrities dolling up in the most extravagant couture creations and sipping on the finest of champagne.

But the nominations for the Oscars? They’re less glam.

Florence Pugh discovered she had landed her very first Academy Award nomination while topless in bed… from a phone with a flip case your mum would own.

The 24-year-old was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women, and will face off against Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) in the category.

And Florence found out the news from the comfort of her own bed.

The British actress shared a picture of herself with her phone held to her ear as she smiled in anticipation, with her duvet pulled up around her chest.

And the second snap saw Florence screaming at her phone, with avocado emojis positioned over her chest to make the hilarious pic Instagram-acceptable.

Florence captioned the pic: ‘Before the moment.. the exact moment. #nominated #forafingoscar!!!!!!’

Pugh told Entertainment Weekly that she had been asleep when her name was announced, but that she left her phone’s volume on ‘in case anything were to happen’.

Her fans filed in with messages of congratulations, with Edith Bowman writing: ‘Amazing’ and dancer Jeanette Mason commenting: ‘SOBBING.’

Florence’s nod was welcomed by film fans, although some wished that the nomination had been for her performance in horror Midsommar, which has been snubbed this awards season.

Little Women had a pretty good showing in the nominations, with Saoirse Ronan also landing a best actress nomination for her role as Jo March.

The adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved book also gained nominations for best picture, best adapted screenplay, costume design and original score.

However, Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the directing category – with not one women nominated alongside Todd Phillips (Joker), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Sam Mendes (1917) and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman).

Florence told Entertainment Weekly: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting. It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation.’



Oscar nominations 2020 list

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen

Stand Up – Harriet

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

