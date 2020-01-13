florence-pugh-screams-at-her-phone-as-she-finds-out-she’s-oscar-nominated-while-topless-in-bed

The Oscars are the most glittering night of the Hollywood calendar, with celebrities dolling up in the most extravagant couture creations and sipping on the finest of champagne.

But the nominations for the Oscars? They’re less glam.

Florence Pugh discovered she had landed her very first Academy Award nomination while topless in bed… from a phone with a flip case your mum would own.

The 24-year-old was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women, and will face off against Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) in the category.

And Florence found out the news from the comfort of her own bed.

The British actress shared a picture of herself with her phone held to her ear as she smiled in anticipation, with her duvet pulled up around her chest.

And the second snap saw Florence screaming at her phone, with avocado emojis positioned over her chest to make the hilarious pic Instagram-acceptable.

Florence captioned the pic: ‘Before the moment.. the exact moment. #nominated #forafingoscar!!!!!!’

Pugh told Entertainment Weekly that she had been asleep when her name was announced, but that she left her phone’s volume on ‘in case anything were to happen’.

Her fans filed in with messages of congratulations, with Edith Bowman writing: ‘Amazing’ and dancer Jeanette Mason commenting: ‘SOBBING.’

Florence’s nod was welcomed by film fans, although some wished that the nomination had been for her performance in horror Midsommar, which has been snubbed this awards season.

Little Women had a pretty good showing in the nominations, with Saoirse Ronan also landing a best actress nomination for her role as Jo March.

The adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved book also gained nominations for best picture, best adapted screenplay, costume design and original score.

However, Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the directing category – with not one women nominated alongside Todd Phillips (Joker), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Sam Mendes (1917) and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman).

Florence told Entertainment Weekly: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting. It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation.’





Oscar nominations 2020 list Best picture Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Actor in a leading role Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Charlize Theron – Bombshell Renee Zellweger – Judy Actor in a supporting role Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Al Pacino – The Irishman Joe Pesci – The Irishman Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Actress in a supporting role Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell Directing Martin Scorsese – The Irishman Todd Phillips – Joker Sam Mendes – 1917 Bong Joon Ho – Parasite Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Costume design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Film editing Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite Animated short film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister Live action short film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbours’ Window Saria A Sister Sound editing Ford v Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sound mixing Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Original score Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Animated feature film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 Cinematography The Irishman Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood International feature film Corpus Christi Honeyland Les Miserables Pain and Glory Parasite Makeup and hairstyling Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917 Original song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman Breakthrough Into The Unknown – Frozen Stand Up – Harriet Production design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Visual effects Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adapted screenplay The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes Original screenplay Knives Out Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite

