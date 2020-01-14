flipkart-republic-day-sale-2020:-top-10-smartphone-deals-you-shouldn’t-miss

Fake products sold on Flipkart?













Flipkart is continuing its annual tradition of hosting Republic Day sale this month, bringing attractive discounts on a wide range of products. If you’re looking to buy a new phone this new year, this could be the time to grab some lucrative offers on your favourite smartphone. From iPhones to Samsung Galaxy phones and budget-friendly phones from Realme and Honor, Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2020 is offering deals you shouldn’t miss.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale begins January 19 and runs through January 22. In addition to the discounts on smartphones, shoppers can also avail 10 percent instant discount for using ICICI Bank credit cards or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. If you’re a Flipkart Plus members, the Republic Day Sale offers will be unlocked at 8 p.m. on January 18 for some early shopping.

Online shoppers on Flipkart during the Republic Day sale must also make sure they watch out dedicated sections for better than best deals. For instance, Flipkart has Blockbuster Deals, Rush Hour, and Price Crash sections to offer steep discounts on various products.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020Flipkart screenshot

Even though Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale commences over the coming weekend, the e-commerce giant is offering a sneak peek into what to expect. We’ve listed out some of the top discounted phones you must check out during the sale.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Top deals

Vivo Z1 Pro is going to be available for Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 12,990 Samsung Galaxy S9’s price will be slashed from Rs 26,999 to Rs 22,999 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will also see a similar price drop from Rs 29,999 to Rs 27,999 Realme 3’s Rs 7,499 Flipkart price will be slashed down to Rs 6,999 Moto One Action will get a price cut as well – selling for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999 Lenovo A6 Note will attract budget shoppers with its discounted Rs 5,499 price tag Apple fans can fetch Rs 3,000 off on iPhone 7 32GB and buy it for Rs 24,999 iPhone 8 64GB’s price will also be slashed from Rs 36,999 to Rs 34,999 If you love mobile photography, Pixel 3a and 3a XL will start at Rs 27,999 Honor 9N’s Rs 9,999 Flipkart price will be slashed to Rs 7,499 during sale

Word of caution

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020Flipkart screenshot

Flipkart is teasing iPhone XS to also be on discount, but the offer will likely be revealed on the day of sale if not sooner. It is worth pointing out that there are many phones listed in the site’s discount section, but they don’t fetch any real instant price cut. Shoppers must carefully sift through deals and not go by the scratched advertised price, which is usually the MRP or launch price and much higher than Flipkart’s price itself.

Online shoppers must also compare prices against Amazon – Flipkart’s chief rival that will also host a Republic Day sale coinciding with Flipkart’s sale dates.