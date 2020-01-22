flights-to-uk-to-get-extra-monitoring-for-coronavirus

The government is introducing extra screening to protect people in the UK from the spread of coronavirus.

Enhanced monitoring will be put in place for all direct flights from Wuhan to Britain the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

This includes providing advice to travellers if they feel unwell and what symptoms to look out for.

Nine people have died after contracting the illness, all from the same province in China, but the number of people suffering from it has reached 440.

Public Health England (PHE) have upgraded the risk level from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ and implemented a series of precautionary measures, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

