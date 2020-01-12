flights-to-manila-suspended-as-volcano-erupts-causing-villagers-to-flee

A volcano near Manila has sent up a huge plume of ash and rocks half a mile into the air.

The eruption from Taal in the Philippines has led to around 8,000 residents fleeing their homes, and flights being suspended.

Authorities have warned that there could be a ‘hazardous eruption’ within weeks.

Dramatic images showed lightning flashing as the volcano erupted, while dozens of international and domestic flights were put on hold for at least four hours today at Manila’s international airport ‘due to volcanic ash in the vicinity of the airport’ and nearby air routes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries of damage, but people have been told to evacuate the island in the middle of a lake where the volcano lies.

Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, said: ‘We have asked people in high-risk areas, including the volcano island, to evacuate now ahead of a possible hazardous eruption.’

Taal lies more around 37 miles south of Manila.

Renelyn Bautista, a 38-year-old housewife from Batangas province, said she immediately fled from her home with her two children, including a 4-month-old baby, after Taal erupted and the ground shook mildly twice.

She said: ‘We hurriedly evacuated when the air turned muddy because of the ashfall and it started to smell like gunpowder.’

The volcanology institute raised the danger level around Taal two notches on Sunday to level 3, indicating ‘magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current activity.’

Level 5, the highest, indicates an ongoing eruption.

The institute reminded the public that the small island where the volcano lies is a ‘permanent danger zone,’ although fishing villages have existed there for years. It asked nearby coastal communities ‘to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lake water disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.’

Heavy to light ashfall was reported in towns and cities several miles from the volcano, and officials advised residents to stay indoors and wear masks. Motorists were hampered by poor visibility, which was worsened by rainy weather.

Authorities recorded a swarm of earthquakes, some of them felt with rumbling sounds, and a slight inflation of portions of the volcano ahead of Sunday’s steam-driven explosion, officials said.

Officials suspended classes on Monday in Batangas, where power outages were reported, and nearby Cavite province to avoid health problems from the ashfall.

One of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.