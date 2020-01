flights-cancelled-and-thousands-evacuate-as-philippine-volcano-threatens-to-erupt

A volcano near the Philippine capital Manila spewed a massive cloud of ash into the sky on Sunday, forcing the precautionary evacuation of thousands of residents and the suspension of flights.

Government seismologists recorded magma moving towards the crater of Taal, one of the country’s most active volcanoes located 65 kilometres (40 miles) south of Manila.

That increases the chances of an eruption that could happen “within days to within weeks” if such activity continues, Renato Solidum, chief of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told AFP.

Taal’s last eruption was in 1977, he added.

A kilometer-high column of ash was visible and several volcanic tremors were felt within the vicinity of the volcano, which is popular among tourists for its scenic view.