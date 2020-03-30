Flight Center share price (ASX:FLT) | How to buy Flight Center shares from Australia

Flight Center share priceQuick statsFull name: Flight Centre Travel Group LtdASX ticker code: ASX:FLTIndustry: TravelDate listed on ASX: 1995Market cap: $1.001 billionCEO: Graham Francis TurnerKey competitors: Webjet, Skyscanner, ExpediaAbout Flight CenterFlight Centre Travel Group (FLT) is the largest retail travel agency in Australia with almost 3000 offices around the country. It’s most well-known brand, Flight Centre, helps Australians book domestic and international travel including fights, travel packages, hotels, travel insurance, cruises and tours. Other popular travel brands owned by Flight Centre Travel Group are Student Flights and Topdeck.Flight Center stock profileFlight Centre has been one of the travel companies negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as strict travel bans have left the company unable to operate as normal and resulted in mass staff redundancies and office closures. Its share price has dropped significantly as a result, falling more than 70% in a matter of weeks to its lowest levels since 2009 (as of March 2020). As a result the company announced the cancellation of its interim dividend on 23 March 2020, set to be 40 cents a share, to save the company more than $40 million.ProsProminent brand. Flight Centre is part of Australia’s biggest retail travel agency (Flight Centre Travel Group) with close to 3000 stores across the country. It’s also a well-known brand, and top-of-mind for a lot of Australians when thinking about booking a holiday.Travel ban will end. The strict global travel bans due to coronavirus in March 2020 have been very damaging to the company, but they won’t be in place forever. This could present a buying opportunity for investors with a high risk tolerance and a long time frame.ConsFalling share price. In March 2020, Flight Centre saw its share price fall more than 70% in a matter of weeks due to widespread coronavirus-related travel bans.High-risk. While some investors believe Flight Centre shares are presenting a good buying opportunity, others believe it will take a long time for the stock to recover and some fear it may never fully recover.More competition. There’s increased competition from big online payers like Skyscanner and Webjet, particularly for international and domestic flight bookings.Cancelled dividend. Flight Centre announced in March 2020 it will cancel its interim dividend in light of the severe financial challenges the company is facing. This creates uncertainty around its future dividends.Should I buy Flight Center stocks?Technical analysis is used in finance to forecast the direction of prices by studying the past movements of markets. This is not a recommendation, it represents an analysis based on the most popular technical indicators: Moving Averages, Oscillators and Pivots. Finder might not concur and takes no responsibility.