flight-carrying-canadians-stuck-in-wuhan,-coronavirus-epicentre,-takes-off

A charter plane carrying Canadian citizens home from the centre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak has begun its journey home.

The evacuation flight organized by the federal government has departed from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak originated.

The plane was originally due to take off on Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather.

About 50 more Canadian passengers are expected to leave China on board a United States government flight scheduled to depart in a few hours.

All evacuees from Wuhan will spend 14 days under quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be monitored to see if they have contracted the virus.

Canadian officials have documented five cases of coronavirus in the country so far and say the quarantine is necessary to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.

