Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge raises £21,000 for Australian wildfire relief by selling suit

Writer and star of the hit BBC TV show Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, decided to sell her suit to raise money for Australian wildfire relief efforts.

And she made a massive $40,000 AUS (£21,000) for the cause through selling the one item of clothing.

Then again, it was a gold tuxedo.

Fancy much.

Originally from Australian designers Ralph & Russo, the suit was sold on eBay after Phoebe wore it at the Golden Globes awards ceremony early in January, where Fleabag won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Phoebe won Best Actress in a TV comedy.

Only one bid was made for the suit by an anonymous account, according to the website.

Perhaps because of the other celebrities that had come into contact with it.

So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there’s another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She’s auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI #DressforAus pic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph — Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020

The official Twitter page for Fleabag previously shared a video in which Phoebe showed fans where stars at the Golden Globes had touched the outfit.

Tom Hanks, Sir Elton John, and Olivia Colman were all said to have touched the designer suit at some point during the Los Angeles-based awards night.

James Bond star Ana de Armas and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer also apparently came into contact with the sparkling garment, while Phoebe herself signed a label on the inside of the jacket.

While Phoebe’s tux was custom-made, the eBay listing said it’s closest to a UK size 12.

In the video, Phoebe said: ‘I would normally be so heartbroken to let go of something so exquisite and perfect but in this case, I am so, so excited that this suit will have an onward journey and make someone else feel like a superhero like it did with me but also that it is raising money for such an important cause.’

Money raised from the sale will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, Wires Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria.





