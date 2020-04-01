flavor-flav-responds-to-chuck-d’s-comment-that-he-split-with-public-enemy-as-an-april-fool’s-joke

Flavor Flav responded to Chuck D after the latter revealed that Flav’s dismissal from Public Enemy was an attention-grabbing promotion plan, lashing out at his longtime (former?) partner on Twitter.

“I am not a part of your hoax,” he wrote. “There are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool’s jokes and dropping records. The world needs better than this.” He followed up by admonishing Chuck to put his platform to better use: “You say we are leaders so act like one.” Finally, he implored followers to give to the Grammy Recording Academy’s MusiCares foundation’s coronavirus relief fund, posting a link to the site.

Public Enemy fans were flabbergasted by the news that Chuck had apparently released statements to the effect that Flav had parted ways with the group after a dispute about a public appearance on behalf of Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as a marketing prank, which he seemingly admitted to during a taping of People’s Party With Talib Kweli. In a clip from the upcoming episode, Chuck noted that “that the original intention is to get your attention” and clarified that Flav is a partner in Public Enemy — “You can’t fire partners,” he told Kweli.

However, now it appears that Flav himself wasn’t even in on the plan, even as the duo released the single “Food As a Machine Gun” and announced a new album, Loud Is Not Enough.

