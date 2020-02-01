flat-start-puts-blues-in-two-goal-hole-after-one-period-vs.-oilers

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron fights his way past Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear during the third period of the St. Louis Blues 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Troy Stolt

Blues coach Craig Berube wasn’t happy with the way his team played in its win over Calgary on Tuesday. After two days off, he can’t be too pleased with how his team played in the first period against the Oilers on Friday night in Edmonton, Alberta.The Blues were thoroughly outplayed in the first period, being outshot 13-3, with Edmonton having a 30-13 edge in shot attempts, and trailing 2-0 after one period. Edmonton had two other shots go off the post.

It was the fewest shots for the Blues in a period this season. They seemed to have a tough time getting the puck out of their own end.Leon Draisaitl started the scoring for Edmonton. Alex Pietrangelo’s pass attempt to Jay Bouwmeester leaving the Blues zone didn’t connect, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins grabbed the puck in the neutral zone. He passed to Draisaitl who quickly wound up for a slapshot on Jake Allen and beat him for his 28th goal of the season.Seventeen seconds later it was 2-0 when Caleb Jones took a shot from outside that took a dip right before Allen and then trickled through his pads and in.The Blues had a power play but couldn’t score, with Justin Faulk shooting wide on a good chance in close. The Blues finished with no shots on goal in the power play.