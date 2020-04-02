fixed-rate-home-loans-are-now-the-lowest-rates-on-the-market

2.59%

2.59%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This rate will drop to 2.59% p.a on 3 April 2020 for new and existing customers. Enjoy flexible repayments, a redraw facility and the ability to split your loan. Plus, pay no application or ongoing fees.

2.65%

2.66%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get a low interest rate loan with no ongoing fees. Plus you can make extra repayments and free redraw online.

2.63%

2.65%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get one of the lowest variable interest rates on the market and pay 0 application or ongoing fees.

2.58%

2.60%

$0

$0 p.a.

70%

A competitive rate with no application or ongoing fee. This loan is not available for construction.

2.78%

2.79%

$0

$0 p.a.

90%

Get one free online redraw per month and pay no ongoing fees. Application fees are waived for loans above $150,000.

2.88%

2.94%

$449

$0 p.a.

90%

NSW and ACT customers only. You can get an interest rate discount for a limited time with this competitive variable mortgage.

2.80%

3.25%

$0

$395 p.a.

80%

A low variable rate loan with a 100% offset account and package discounts.

2.73%

2.78%

$600

$0 p.a.

95%

Home buyers can get a competitive, low-fee variable rate plus a 100% offset account. Low deposit option available. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

2.79%

3.25%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

Buy your home and lock in a low rate for the first two years.

2.78%

2.81%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This low, variable rate loan has no ongoing fees and a redraw facility. Requires a 20% deposit.

2.39%

4.12%

$595

$0 p.a.

90%

Investors can take advantage of a short term fixed rate with no ongoing fees.

2.65%

2.67%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

This loan offers a competitive variable rate and a 100% offset account to help save you on interest repayments. This loan is not available for construction.

2.69%

3.19%

$449

$6 monthly ($72 p.a.)

95%

NSW and ACT customers only. 2 years fixed interest terms and free access to redraw facility online. Available with a 5% deposit.

2.76%

2.79%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

A competitive, flexible variable rate mortgage for home buyers borrowing above $500,000. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

2.69%

3.19%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

A competitive fixed interest rate loan with no ongoing fees. Requires a 20% deposit.

2.34%

3.74%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

Enjoy a discounted fixed rate and the ability to package the loan with other financial products.

2.29%

3.94%

$600

$0 p.a.

95%

Pay no ongoing fees and lock in your rate for 3 years to organise your budget. Eligible new home buyers with low deposits can apply for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme with this lender and avoid LMI costs.

2.74%

2.76%

$0

$0 p.a.

70%

Keep your LVR at 70% or below and enjoy a special discounted rate. Also, pay no application or ongoing fees.

2.74%

3.38%

$395

$0 p.a.

80%

Fix your mortgage for 1 year with a very competitive rate and no ongoing fees.

2.94%

2.98%

$595

$0 p.a.

90%

A discounted variable rate with low ongoing fees and redraw facility. Low deposit option available.

3.14%

3.15%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

2.72%

2.76%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get a low variable rate from a ANZ and save money with $0 application or ongoing fees. Requires a 20% deposit. Refinance to this loan and you could get a cashback from $1,200 up to $3,500 depending on your loan amount (terms and conditions apply).

2.94%

2.94%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Pay no application and ongoing fees and take advantage of split and redraw options.

2.79%

3.22%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

A competitive fixed rate mortgage available with a 10% deposit.

2.29%

3.84%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

Enjoy a competitive rate with no application fee for this package loan.

3.12%

3.28%

$300

$10 monthly ($120 p.a.)

80%

This flexible, competitive variable rate mortgage comes with a 100% offset account and redraw facility.

3.04%

3.07%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Investors with 20% deposits can get this flexible variable mortgage with low fees and a reasonable rate.

2.94%

3.34%

$0

$395 p.a.

90%

New borrowers or refinancers can get a discounted rate with this package loan.

3.24%

3.24%

$0

$0 p.a.

80%

Get a discounted, low-fee investor loan from a convenient online lender. 20% deposit required.

2.44%

3.96%

$595

$0 p.a.

95%

Borrow up to 95% LVR of the value of the property you’re buying and pay no ongoing fees.

