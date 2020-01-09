five-times-ces-appeared-to-imitate-black-mirror

Bizarre gadgets abound at the Consumer Electronics Show, with many blurring the lines between the unusual and the uncanny.
This year is no exception. Among the exhibition halls hundreds of companies jostle for attention, with some perhaps reasoning that the more bizarre the better.
So strange are some inventions that products have drawn comparisons to the macabre Netflix series by Charlie Brooker which takes a darkly satirical look at the future of technology.
Here are just some of the gadgets that owe a debt to Brooker’s imagination.
Contents
‘Virtual humans’ – Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too
Miley Cyrus’s Ashley O has her personality downloaded onto a robotic toy and is replaced with a virtual version of herself in Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too in the fifth season of Black Mirror. Similar virtual humans are a step closer to reality at this year’s CES.
Neon, a start-up backed by Samsung and led by one of its engineers, has developed realistic “digital humans”, it claims. These realistic-looking avatars behave similar to chat bots, but the venture claims its Neons are “more like us, an independent but virtual living being”. The company claims they can interact with people in human-like ways, and could be used as virtual assistants for roles that require a human touch, such as for a medical virtual assistant or a financial adviser.
The images of the chat bots also have an eerie similarity to Black Mirror’s Be Right Back, an episode where digital avatars are animated using the history of a person’s social media posts.
DNA-tracking shopping assistant – USS Callister
In USS Callister, crew of the space ship can be recreated in full, including their memories, using a DNA reader to create a record of the person.
Of course, we aren’t there yet, but one device at CES had some similarities. DNA Nudge is a DNA reading shopping tracker. On the stand, exhibitors showed off a device that takes a swab of a user’s DNA and links the data with a wearable tracker.
This tracker connects to a smartphone app to give users advice on what products they should buy, scanning them and comparing them to a user’s DNA profile. A spokesman says that they are only looking at nutritional information, for now.
Home security drone – Metalhead
In season four of Black Mirror, a post apocalyptic landscape is stalked by four-legged robotic dogs, guard drones that have turned on their former masters, hunting them across the landscapes.
The design of the dogs in the episode Metalhead was heavily influenced by the build of Boston Dynamics robots, in particular its BigDog bot.
At CES, however, autonomous guard robots are close to becoming a reality in the form of flying drones. US start-up Sunflower’s home security drone system is the first autonomous consumer guard drone. It scans your property using ground-based radar sensors, and if an intruder is detected, a drone is released from its hanger to film the disturbance.
Sunflower chief executive Alex Pachikov says the system only gives users footage of their own property without looking out across their neighbours.
The drone is also a passive deterrent, he says, with no active anti-intruder measures.
Baby-tracking wearables – Arkangel
In the Black Mirror episode Arkangel, single mother Marie loses sight of her daughter and agrees to take part in a trial of a revolutionary child-tracking technology to keep a constant eye on her daughter.
At CES there is plenty of technology designed to keep a watchful eye on children that perhaps takes helicopter parenting to another level. Lumi, for instance, has launched an app connected nappy checking technology.
Meanwhile, baby health tech company Owlet has launched a sock for keeping for tracking heart rates and oxygen levels of infants.
Previous years have perhaps been even stranger. In 2019, a motion tracking technology for babies called Babeyes was designed to record videos from a baby’s point of view based on a camera on a children’s baby suit.
Food delivery robots – Crocodile
At CES 2018, Toyota revealed a robot that had definite Black Mirror overtones. Its “e-palette” concept vehicle was an autonomous vehicle that could be adapted into a passenger vehicle or a delivery robot. One concept showed it off as a pizza delivery vehicle.
Such a robot was quickly pointed out by CES attendees to be straight out of Black Mirror episode CES, which features a deadly autonomous pizza delivery incident.
This year, food delivery robots are trundling across the show floor of CES once again. One Chinese firm showed off its food delivering PuduBot, a waiter robot that autonomously carries food to users.
And Toyota was not done with its mysterious autonomous vehicle. At CES 2020 the carmaker announced plans for “Woven City”, a prototype of a smart city. And across the open plazas of its Woven City concept videos and images stalk its ominous e-palette autonomous cars.