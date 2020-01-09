five-times-ces-appeared-to-imitate-black-mirror

Bizarre gadgets abound at the Consumer Electronics Show, with many blurring the lines between the unusual and the uncanny.

This year is no exception. Among the exhibition halls hundreds of companies jostle for attention, with some perhaps reasoning that the more bizarre the better.

So strange are some inventions that products have drawn comparisons to the macabre Netflix series by Charlie Brooker which takes a darkly satirical look at the future of technology.

Here are just some of the gadgets that owe a debt to Brooker’s imagination.

‘Virtual humans’ – Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

Miley Cyrus’s Ashley O has her personality downloaded onto a robotic toy and is replaced with a virtual version of herself in Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too in the fifth season of Black Mirror. Similar virtual humans are a step closer to reality at this year’s CES.