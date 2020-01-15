five-seaside-adventures-that-prove-wales-has-britain’s-best-beaches

Cornwall and Devon always crop up when it comes to talk of Britain’s most thrilling coastlines. But Wales can easily give the West Country a run for its money.

Strike out on foot through kissing gate, over stile and along gorse-flanked path and you’ll find dune-fringed bays and cliff-backed coves to rival the UK’s best. Sidestep high season and you’ll often get these hidden coastal spots all to your smug self.

For longer excursions, the Wales Coast Path is an epic 870-mile trail wrapping up the entire coastline. Or drive along the recently launched 180-mile Coastal Way, which takes Cardigan Bay in its stride as it ticks off wildlife-rich islands, Iron Age hillforts and one upliftingly lovely beach after the next.

Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is stuff of childhood fantasy, with smugglers’ coves, tremendous sweeps of golden sand hemmed in by purple-grained cliffs, and wildlife-rich islands (most notably Skomer, with its sizeable puffin population) just a bumpy boat hop away. Dipping into the national park, the 186-mile coast path stitches together the whole gorgeous lot.

North or south? It’s a tough one. Go south to explore the likes of Church Doors Cove at low tide, ensnared by lofty cliffs and rock arches. The closest village is Manorbier, crowned by a Norman castle. Nearby, a gentle trail fringes the summer-flowering lily ponds of Bosherston and lopes down to dune-backed Broad Haven South. From here you can continue to St Govan’s chapel, a hermit’s cell notched into the cliffs. Close by and reachable on foot from Stackpole, Barafundle Bay often tops polls of the country’s finest beaches, with an arc of golden sand sliding into clear turquoise water.