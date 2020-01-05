five-recovering-in-hospital-after-spate-of-violent-robberies

Five people are recovering in hospital after thugs carried out a spate of violent robberies in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers are investigating after victims aged between 20 and 60 in the city’s Northern Quarter were targeted between 2am and 4am.

They were approached by three men and then attacked before the items were taken in seven separate robberies.

Five people were taken to hospital where some of the victims are still being treated.

No arrests have made and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The suspects are described as aged approximately between 20 and 40.

Detective Sergeant Kat McKeown from Greater Manchester Police said officers would track down those who were responsible for the attacks.

She added: ‘I’d like to assure the public that we’re currently working to identify those responsible and I’d ask that anyone with information contact police.’

‘We wish those who remain in hospital a speedy recovery from their injuries.’

Councillor Pat Karney is Manchester City Council’s city centre spokesman and said he was furious at the attacks.

He said: ‘These thugs need tracking down and brought to justice.

‘It’s disgraceful that residents and visitors can’t be safe at night in Manchester.’

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4409 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.