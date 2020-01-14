five-questions-to-ask-yourself-before-you-quit-your-job

Blame all the new year, new me stuff, but January is a time marked by thoughts of ditching your job.

The post-Christmas blues have hit and your job seems sh*t. You’re skint and suddenly aware that you’re not paid as much as you’d like. You’re tired. Going into the office isn’t as fun as lounging on your sofa eating Quality Street.

You might deal with this work-based ennui by getting started on a new project or asking for a pay rise, or you might follow a trend of quitting in pursuit of something new.

Before you rush into handing in your notice, ask yourself some important questions.

Will these issues matter in a week?

When you’re already in the post-Christmas slump, one bad day can knock you over the edge and make quitting seem like a dreamy solution.

But as satisfying as acting out that rehearsed ‘I quit’ speech may be, take a moment to pause and reflect before making any career decisions.

Daniel O’Brian, a recruitment agent at Instash, says it’s easy to act on emotion, but it’s vital to take a timeout and think rationally.

He says: ‘If we experience workplace conflict or we are on the receiving end of criticism, our initial response can be to seek a new place of work.

‘However, if you are thinking of handing in your resignation, I recommend that your first point of call is to establish whether the reason behind you doing so is temporary.

‘A great way to do this is to ask yourself the question, “will this issue matter in a week”? If the answer is “no” or even “I am not sure”, then I recommend that you continue to consider whether submitting your resignation is necessary.’

So an overall culture of negativity – yep, worth quitting. One week of working late to finish a task? If it’s really temporary, let it pass.

Do I have a strategy?

Don’t quit unless you have a plan – not just for your future work, but how you plan to leave.

Daniel says: ‘The strategy should not only include how you will ‘hand over’ your current workload but also how you will navigate future conversations with colleagues.

‘It is inevitable that your co-workers will ask an array of questions with regards to your new workplace along with attempts to delve into why you are leaving. It is so important to keep it professional and not to be negative towards your current workplace’.

Be prepared to chat through plans for handover with your manager and come up with a system that works for everyone.

What does my contract say?

Never assume your notice period is a month. You could be in for a nasty shock.

‘I am always amazed at how many people do not read their contacts,’ says Harry. ‘It is a legally binding document that’s implications can impact your work and personal life.

‘It is crucial that you know every aspect of your contract and do not assume that they are all the same – they are not.

‘An assumption is often made that a notice period is four weeks. I am finding it increasingly common that these periods are being extended from anything between three to even six months.

‘If you have a substantial notice period, discuss the flexibility (if needed) with your seniors and consider giving them the heads up that you are seeking another role before you begin interviews’.

Is it all about the salary?

If you absolutely love your job but the pay isn’t great, don’t rush into chucking it away.

First off, make sure you at least ask for a pay rise and make your case. Don’t just assume your workplace won’t deliver – give them a chance, explaining exactly why the work you do justifies a salary increase.

But be aware that salary isn’t everything, and if you’re unsatisfied with what you’re doing a salary bump won’t fix it.

Reflect on what’s important to you about your job and what you don’t like about your current position. Would you take more flexibility or a better work culture if a pay rise isn’t possible?

What about benefits?

Before you jump ship, make sure a new workplace offers all the benefits you appreciate at your current job.

Daniel says: ‘Some businesses are very accommodating towards the personal needs of staff. They adopt a prescriptive approach and encourage flexible working hours, prolonged annual leave and options to work from home.

‘Before undertaking a new role, I would analyse whether your current workplace benefits will realistically be transferrable to another workplace and if not, how this will impact your day to day life.’

MORE: Should we introduce Swedish ‘fika’ breaks in the workplace to improve mental health?

MORE: 7 ways to help people with dyslexia in the workplace

MORE: Workplaces should offer lunchtime spinning and yoga classes to ‘tackle obesity’