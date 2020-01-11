five-prison-officers-injured-after-being-attacked-by-inmate-at-hmp-bristol

Five prison officers were injured after being attacked by an inmate at HMP Bristol.

Each ‘received hospital treatment’ following the incident on Friday afternoon, a Prison Service spokeswoman told the BBC.

Sarah Rigby, from the Prison Officers Association (POA), said the prisoner responsible ‘should never have been moved out of the high-security establishment’ he’d been transferred from.

The Prison Service said it was investing £2.75 billion ‘to improve prisons and increase security’ by providing staff with body-worn cameras, restraints and PAVA pepper spray.

But Ms Rigby said they had yet to be issued, adding that ‘it is possible that the PAVA particularly could have protected staff better during this incident’.

HMP Bristol is home to around 520 adult male prisoners along with a small number of young offenders, both convicted and on remand.

It is a category B facility where inmates usually stay for no more than 12 months.

The attack there came just a day after two inmates wielding improvised blades and wearing fake suicide belts attacked a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor.

Four other staff were injured during the ‘cowardly and vicious’ attack allegedly carried out by 24-year-old convicted terrorist Brusthom Ziamani and an accomplice.

The investigation has been taken over by Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command.