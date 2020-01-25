five-premier-league-clubs-join-chelsea-in-fight-against-anti-semitism-by-adopting-ihra-definition

Five Premier League clubs have joined Chelsea in their fight against anti-Semitism by adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of the abuse.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Burnley and Brighton have all pledged to officially use the definition in their working practices, with Arsenal and Everton also looking into signing up.

Ahead of Monday’s Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Telegraph Sport asked every Premier League club whether or not they will follow Chelsea in adopting the IHRA definition which is already used by government and the police.

West Ham, who, like Chelsea, have had to deal with instances of anti-Semitism among their own supporters, were the first Premier League club to join the Blues in adopting the IHRA definition.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “West Ham is proud to adopt the IHRA definition and we will be marking Holocaust Memorial Day prior to our fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday. West Ham is unequivocal in its stance and has always taken a zero tolerance policy to any form of discrimination.”

Tottenham, who have come under renewed pressure to tell their supporters to stop using the Y-word, are one of a number of clubs yet to sign up to the IHRA terms. They currently work within the Kick It Out guidelines on discrimination, which they believe adopts the IHRA definition.