five-pitt-gymnasts-earn-all-eagl-honors

The 2020 East Atlantic Gymnastics League season came to an end with Michaela Burton, Deven Herbine, Olivia Miller, Alecia Petrikis and Ciara Ward receiving all-conference honors on Monday. All five gymnasts earned a spot by obtaining National Qualifying Scores in their respective events.

All-EAGL First Team awards were presented to the eight gymnasts who earned the highest scores for each event during the regular season. Second Team honors were given to those gymnasts with the ninth through 16th highest scores.

The high-scoring Arkansas senior transfer Burton wrapped up her career by earning First Team honors in bars, beam and floor. She was the only gymnast in the conference to have the highest score in two events — a 9.900 on bars and a 9.925 on beam.

Burton earned 15 individual titles during the shortened 2020 season. Her three All-EAGL First Team honors are the most by a Pitt gymnast since 2016.

Herbine, a senior, also ended her career by receiving All-EAGL First Team honors on vault and Second Team honors for beam. Her beam score of 9.925 was the highest for Pitt this season and tied the fourth-best score in program history. She earned career-high scores in all three of her events and also won three individual titles, two for vault and one for beam.

Petrikis, also a senior, made her return to the All-EAGL First Team for vault while earning a first appearance on the Second Team for floor. She led the Panthers with top scores of 9.925 on vault and 9.900 on floor. Petrikis won seven individual titles this season — five on vault and two on floor — while also being named EAGL Specialist of the Week.

Miller, a sophomore, received All-EAGL Second Team honors for floor, tying Petrikis with a high score of 9.900 this season. She previously received First Team honors in all-around for the 2019 season and finished 2020 with NQS scores of 9.810 (floor) and 9.735 (vault).

Ward, a first-year, was Pitt’s only newcomer to compete in three events this season, earning a career-high score of 9.825 for vault, bars and floor. She also notched two individual titles. Along with earning All-EAGL First Team honors for vault and Second Team for bars, she was named EAGL Rookie of the Week previously in the season.

