Five main parties unite in deal that will see £1k pay rise either handed back or given to charity

Five main parties unite in deal that will see £1k pay rise...

Northern Ireland’s five main parties have agreed a process that allows their MLAs to either give their £1,000 pay rise to charity or return it to the public purse.

The scheme was outlined yesterday after a meeting of the Assembly Commission at Stormont.

It determined that it was legally impossible to stop the salary increase being implemented.

Under the process to be adopted, MLAs who want to pay back the money can choose to have the £1,000 taken out of their gross pay before tax, and direct it into the public coffers via the Northern Ireland Consolidated Fund.

Alternatively, they can participate in a payroll charitable initiative, such as Pay as You Give, which will see the full £1,000 donated to worthy causes.

MLAs may wish to accept the money in their pay packet and then donate it to a charity of their choice. The downside of that is the sum would be lesser, as tax will have been taken off.

MLA salaries are rising from £49,500 to £50,500, with another £500 pay rise due in April.