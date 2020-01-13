five-candidates-make-it-through-to-second-round-of-labour-leadership-contest

All five remaining candidates in Labour’s leadership election have made it through to the second round.

Following Clive Lewis’ decision to pull out of the race minutes before the deadline closed, that means Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips or Emily Thornberry will take charge of the party when Jeremy Corbyn leaves the post in April.

Shadow foreign secretary Ms Thornberry – the only MP in doubt about making the next round after Mr Lewis withdrew – scraped through, while backbenchers Ms Nandy and Ms Phillips had won enough support days ago.

But it is Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir and shadow business secretary Ms Long-Bailey are seen as the clear front runners.

Meanwhile, all five candidates for the deputy leadership also went through in the race to replace Tom Watson.

They are shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray, shadow women and equalities minister Dawn Butler, backbencher Rosena Allin Khan and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon.

A second round of nominations from constituency parties and ‘affiliate’ groups, like unions, will now open on Wednesday.

To get through to the final ballot, candidates have a month to gather the support of either 5% of all constituency parties, or three affiliates – two of which must be unions.

The deadline to make the final round is February 14, a week before the members vote opens and six weeks before the result is announced, on April 4.