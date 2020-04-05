five-“biggest-movies”-for-which-the-world-is-waiting-desperately:-you-should-know-them-too!!!

While it seems like it will be a while before we are able to go to the cinema to see a movie again, one of the things which keep us going is the prospect of seeing these new movies when we are finally able to leave our homes.

2020 was supposed to be one of the most exciting years for movie releases, and while most of the films have been delayed, we still have plenty to look forward to by Late 2020.

Here are some of the top movies to be released this year :

1. A Quiet Place II

The first part of The Quiet Place was simply amazing, and we expect nothing less from the second part.

John Krasinski may not be in a leading role for the sequel, but he remains in the director’s chair with Emily Blunt reprising her role in the lead cast.

The charming Cillian Murphy, famous for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, has joined the cast as the thrilling horror movie looks to be released in the Summer of 2020.

2. No Time To Die

Probably the most awaited movie release of 2020. Daniel Craig was all set to return as James Bond for the last time in the 25th film of the series.

The movie was originally supposed to release in April, but it now seems like Bond will return to the screens by November.

The all-time awaited movie is rescheduled to release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States.

3. Fast And Furious 9

The ninth edition of the Fast And Furious is also set to return this year as Vin Diesel returns with his team for another adventure.

At this point in the series, this movie is almost guaranteed to be a box office hit with its predecessor earning almost 1.2 Billion USD.

The casting of John Cena and Han Lue, who returns as Han, is going to make this movie another hit as it releases in Late 2020.

4. Black Widow

This is probably the last time we are going to see Scarlett Johannsson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, and it promised to be an exciting prospect.

The casting of David Harbour will definitely attract more viewers to the movie as the movie looks set to be delayed until late 2020.

5. Top Gun – Maverick

Thirty-four years after the first part released, the sequel to Top Gun is set to release this year.

Tom Cruise will return as the fan-favorite character Maverick to train the upcoming pilots as Top Gun 2 sets to release in the summer of 2020 unless it’s delayed.