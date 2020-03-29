fitzy-blasts-the-nrl-over-coronavirus-handling

Sports Sunday panellist Peter FitzSimons has criticised ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys and the NRL for not suspending their season soon enough.

Earlier in the week, the NRL announced they would suspend the season after V’Landys informed fans and media that their pandemic expert and bio-security expert declared they wouldn’t be able to guarantee player safety due to the rapid rate of infection.

The NRL had officially completed two rounds of the home and away season before a suspension had to be taken.

However, FitzSimons believes the NRL should’ve acted much quicker, using the NBA as an example who suspended their season several weeks earlier after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Gallen lauds V’landys leadership

“The NBA, they got a positive test from a Utah Jazz player at twenty to eight on a Wednesday night. By twenty to 10, it was over,” FitzSimons said on Nine’s Sports Sunday.

“At twenty to eight when they got the positive test, they said ‘everybody leave the building with Elvis. You’re out, that game’s over.

“Two hours later it was done and dusted.

With the NBA taking action immediately, FitzSimons casted doubt over the reality of player safety, expressing that he felt it was questionable how players could play on with countries around the world succumbing to the rapid infection rate.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (Getty)

“I won’t rant, but I’ll say this gently: when Peter V’landys says we could no longer guarantee the safety of our players, so we shut it down.

“Could you guarantee their safety on the Saturday when a family in New Jersey had four dead and three others fighting for their lives?

“Could you guarantee their safety on the Sunday, when 900 people died in Italy?

“When you put out there ‘we put the safety of our players as the paramount thing,’ well, with the greatest of respect, no you haven’t.

“You’ve got the referee after the Manly game…these guys had been going at each other for 80 minutes, and the referee says ‘don’t shake hands, boys.'”