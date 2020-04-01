fittler’s-plea-to-the-nrl-after-schoolgirl-scandal

NRL legend Brad Fittler has urged the NRL to start looking at mobile phones and what more can be done to help society following the schoolgirl sex scandal that rocked the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Bulldogs duo Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera had their registrations cancelled by the NRL today for their role in the schoolgirl scandal back in February.

The punishment handed down by the game sat well with Fittler, who told Nine Radio that he hopes the “standard has been set a little bit higher” and that the game can now move on from the incident.

Fittler says the league needs to look into the usage of mobile phones amid the latest scandal (Getty)

“I think everyone thought this was going to be the outcome. I think it’s fair,” Fittler said.

But Fittler’s main concern with the scandal was the use of mobile phones and the problems they can lead to.

The former New South Wales and Australian captain urged the game to look at the bigger issues in society, admitting players can get up to “mischief” which can ultimately lead to a number of serious concerns.

“I still don’t understand why we aren’t approaching the topic of mobile phones again,” he added.

“We are just going to get nowhere at all as society or as athletes, bullying, talking about mental health and anxiety.

“There are bigger issues than corona. There’s much more people dying of suicide and all sorts of anxiety-related issues than they are of corona, but no one talks about it and so many of them are related to stupid phones.

“For some reason no one’s talking about it, there are blokes sitting bored out of their mind and they’re just up to mischief, let’s start dealing with phones a bit better.

“That can be done from the boss down.”

Both Harawira-Naera and Okunbor were deregistered by the NRL for their role in the scandal (Getty)

In a statement, NRL CEO Todd Greenberg revealed that the league’s show-cause process found the behaviour of the Bulldogs duo to have seriously breached the NRL’s Code of Conduct.

“The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,” he said.

“The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.”