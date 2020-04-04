fittler-reveals-plan-for-instant-origin-quarantine

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have urged the NRL to use the State of Origin series to lead the return of the postponed season.

With the season suspended indefinitely, both Johns and Fittler suggested that restarting the season with State of Origin could be the perfect “test case” to allow the league to resume once again.

“I think it can really work for the NRL. It can be used as a test case to see if the NRL could be played,” Fittler, the NSW Blues coach, told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“You’re only taking away a team of 30 if you were going to be playing three games.

“It would show everyone, not only administration, it would give everyone confidence that you can get players away and isolate them, train them and get them into full contact within a couple of weeks.”

Fittler said stars like Boyd Cordner would benefit from the long layoff going straight into an Origin series (AAP)

Fittler added that if the NRL wanted to open the season with an Origin series, that it would have to start right away due to the quarantine measures required for both players and staff.

“It would have to start now,” he said.

“The isolating of the players, the isolating of the staff, the isolating of the staff at the hotels and the venues you’re going to be playing in and the places you’re going to be sleeping in.

“There’s a lot of logistics obviously to deal with in camp, but I just think it’s the best test case for the NRL to go forward. It would iron out a few things if you would have to in order to go ahead with the actual competition after.

“Normally you get 10 days. If you got 14-15 days with that level of player and they’re fit and they’re hungry, it would be awesome and the footy would be fantastic.”

James Tedesco celebrates his series-winning try in State of Origin III last season. (Getty)

Johns suggested that the NRL could benefit by the exposure gained across the globe with no other codes currently in action, and proposed a 24/7 training camp documentary.

“Test 30 players from Queensland and New South Wales and the support staff and get them away as soon as possible and give them a full week training camp,” Johns said.

“While you’re in training camp, make a documentary each week on it. See the boxing when the big boxers come up against each other and they do a thing on 24/7 where they just follow them around and make a doco and it builds the anticipation.

“Everyone’s crying out for footy, could you imagine having a 24/7 (camera) following them around, micing up Freddy talking to them in team meetings.

David Fifita during his State of Origin debut for Queensland. (Getty)

“The anticipation and the build-up on top of what you’re doing with the doco, it could be dynamite. It could be a great way to start the season.”

With the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, even if the State of Origin series takes place, it would be played in front of no fans, but Johns said that wasn’t all bad.

“The only thing is that you’re playing without atmosphere, but I actually enjoyed the first two rounds with no crowd because you’d hear the impact so it gave a different perspective,” he said.

“Imagine an Origin where they’re smashing each other. It would be a great way to start. Absolute dynamite.

“If you got it up and running sooner rather than later, there’s no sport so everyone would be watching, even the Mexicans down south (in Victoria).”