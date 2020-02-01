fitness-star-joe-wicks-among-thousands-hit-after-flood

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of residents in south-west London have suffered more than a week without hot water and central heating after a gas mains flooded.

Families in Richmond and Kew were forced to fill baths with kettles and eat dinner by candlelight as temperatures plummeted to below freezing.

The home of celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks was one of around 2,200 hit when water from a Thames Water main burst and flowed into the area’s gas network.

Wicks posted a picture on Instagram of his 18-month daughter in a baby bath in front of the TV with the caption: “No hot water for a few days. Indie’s been pretty chill about the whole thing.”





People in the affected area have been told not to switch their own supplies back on and wait for an engineer to fix any problems.

A restaurant in the affected area is said to have lost more than £4,500 because it had to close on Chinese New Year.

Another resident, Kelly Goss, said: “I’ve been seven days without heating or hot water. A few nights during the week they have been drilling outside my house up until 3am.”

Gas was restored to many homes on Sunday but more water was discovered in the pipes network on Tuesday. James Harrison, for Cadent, said: “We’ve managed to get some back on — around 650 — but for many people they’ve now been without gas for a week.

“We’ve worked round the clock since then to get all the water out so we can get homes and businesses back on gas. We have to get all the water out — so far we’ve removed over 100,000 litres and it’s proven to be extremely challenging.”

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “Our engineers were quickly on site on Thursday and were able to find and fix the leak. Since then we’ve had a team supporting Cadent as they help any customers who have been affected.”