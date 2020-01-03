fitness-challenges-in-2020-you-can-start-training-for-now

It’s January, it’s a new decade, you’re feeling ready for action.

Now is the perfect time to sign up for that fitness challenge you’ve always talked about doing. Maybe 2020 can be the year that you actually make it happen?

From running vast distances to scaling mountains, open-water swimming to warrior-style muddy obstacle races – there are so many different ways to challenge yourself mentally and physically. And signing up now can give you a real focus for the rest of the year.

Don’t worry – you don’t have to be an elite athlete to take part in any of these events. With the right training, you’ll be surprised at what you can achieve.

Here are our top fitness challenges to get you inspired in 2020:

Quest Wales

Where: Snowdonia National Park

When: 20 June

What: Running/cycling/kayaking

This one-day event encompasses three disciplines. Racers will test their ability with a choice of three demanding and scenic routes through the breath-taking Snowdonia National Park.

Organisers say that if you can run a 10k then you can complete this course, easily.

Plus, there’s a free after-party and Japanese hot tubs for everyone who finishes.

London to Amsterdam with Skyline

Where: Starts in Crystal Palace, London

When: 10 June

What: Five-day, 360 mile cycle

Cycle from London to Amsterdam via the beautiful city of Bruges on a charity bike ride challenge of a lifetime.

The London to Amsterdam bike ride takes cyclists through beautiful English villages and on into Europe, passing through historic Bruges and Breda before finishing in any cyclists dream city – Amsterdam.

Rat Race Coast to Coast

Where: Cawdor Castle

When: 12 September

What: Run/cycle/kayak