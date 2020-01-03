fitness-challenges-in-2020-you-can-start-training-for-now

It’s January, it’s a new decade, you’re feeling ready for action.
Now is the perfect time to sign up for that fitness challenge you’ve always talked about doing. Maybe 2020 can be the year that you actually make it happen?
From running vast distances to scaling mountains, open-water swimming to warrior-style muddy obstacle races – there are so many different ways to challenge yourself mentally and physically. And signing up now can give you a real focus for the rest of the year.
Don’t worry – you don’t have to be an elite athlete to take part in any of these events. With the right training, you’ll be surprised at what you can achieve.
Here are our top fitness challenges to get you inspired in 2020:
Contents
Quest Wales
Where: Snowdonia National Park
When: 20 June
What: Running/cycling/kayaking
This one-day event encompasses three disciplines. Racers will test their ability with a choice of three demanding and scenic routes through the breath-taking Snowdonia National Park.
Organisers say that if you can run a 10k then you can complete this course, easily.
Plus, there’s a free after-party and Japanese hot tubs for everyone who finishes.
London to Amsterdam with Skyline
Where: Starts in Crystal Palace, London
When: 10 June
What: Five-day, 360 mile cycle
Cycle from London to Amsterdam via the beautiful city of Bruges on a charity bike ride challenge of a lifetime.
The London to Amsterdam bike ride takes cyclists through beautiful English villages and on into Europe, passing through historic Bruges and Breda before finishing in any cyclists dream city – Amsterdam.
Rat Race Coast to Coast
Where: Cawdor Castle
When: 12 September
What: Run/cycle/kayak
Join 1,000 rat racers over 105 miles through one of the most famous mountain landscapes in the world. Awe inspiring views and a stunningly epic course await you in the Scottish Highlands.
The two-day challenge is not for the faint-hearted and involves camping overnight at Fort Augustus.
The Nuts Challenge
Where: Henfold Lane, Dorking
When: 7 March
What: Muddy obstacle course challenge
This epic obstacle course has a range of different levels and you can run either 7, 14, 21 or 28k. One lap is 7k and perfect for newbies.
If you’ve done events like this before and you’re feeling brave – take on four laps for the ultimate challenge.
Total Warrior
Where: Wetherby, the Lake District
When: 26 June
What: A 12k muddy obstacle course
Now in it’s 10th year the 12k course gives you the full warrior experience with classic obstacles (with terrifying names) like the ‘Human BBQ’, ’The Plunge’ and ‘The Shocker.’
Don’t let the idyllic scenery and stately home fool you – this is one hell of a course.
Cotswolds 5k swim
Where: Ashton Keynes
When: 16 August
What: 5k open water swim
This popular 5k swim is set in the stunning scenery of the Cotswolds, and it sells out every year – so you need to get a move on if you want to sign up.
You need to be a proficient swimmer to take on the 5k distance – but there are also 1.5k and 3.8k options for younger or less experienced swimmers.
Three Peaks Challenge
Where: Ben Nevis, Fort William
When: 1 May
What: Climb three mountains
Climb the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in ‘one go’. These peaks are Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, and Snowdon in Wales.
This is no walk in the park and the aim is to complete all three peaks in 24 hours – with no sleep. So you need to put the training in. The distance is 42k in total (mostly uphill) and you’ll be treated to some stunning views.
The Moonwalk Scotland
Where: Holyrood Park
When: 6 June
What: Nighttime walk
Now in it’s 15th year, the Moonwalk encourages women to take to the streets at nighttime wearing visible bras (don’t worry you can wear it over your top if you prefer!).
Choose from 10K, 13.1, 26.2, and 52.4 miles – there really is a distance for everyone. And it’s all to raise crucial funds for breast cancer research. This year’s theme is music – so unleash your inner pop diva.
