fisherman-dies-and-second-missing-after-trawler-sinks-off-wexford







An Irish Coast Guard helicopter is part of the search (PA)

By Aine McMahon PA January 5 2020 10: 05 AM

A fisherman has died and another is missing off the coast of Hook Head in Co Wexford after a trawler sank overnight.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Gardai and the Coast Guard were alerted to reports that a trawler had gone missing with two men on board.

A major search operation is under way with the RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter 117 attending.

One male in his 60s was recovered from the water and taken to University Hospital Waterford where he died.

Searches continue for the second man.

PA