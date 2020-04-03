Fisher & Paykel share price (ASX:FPH) | How to buy Fisher & Paykel shares

Fisher & Paykel share priceQuick statsFull name: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp LtdASX ticker code: ASX:FPHIndustry: Medical SpecialtiesDate listed on ASX: 2001Market cap: 17.01b (April 3, 2020)CEO: Lewis George GradonKey competitors: ResMed, Amico, Allied Healthcare Products, Precision MedicalAbout Fisher & Paykel HealthcareFisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPH) is a designer and manufacturer of medical device products used to treat respiratory illness and sleep apnea. Headquartered in New Zealand, it also operates through North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.Fisher & Paykel stock profileFPH is a dividend Health Technology sector stock that is listed on the ASX and holds a position on the S&P/ASX200 index of Australia’s 200 largest companies by market capitalisation. Since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, there has been heightened interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stocks because of the expected increase in demand for its products.ProsShare price rise. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s share price has jumped by more than 90% in the 12 months to April 3, 2020, and it could continue its bull run following the COVID-19 pandemic.Dividend. FPH pays an unfranked annual dividend of $0.24 per share as of 2019.Financials. In March. 2020, FPH upgraded its full year earnings report forecast with adjusted net profit after tax to sit in the range of NZ$260M in profits to NZ$270M.ConsHype. Its recent share price bull run has been largely off the back of the COVID-19 crisis which means it could drop once the pandemic ends.Price to earnings. Fisher and Paykel has historically had a relatively high price to earnings ratio.Should I buy FPH?Technical analysis is used in finance to forecast the direction of prices by studying the past movements of markets. This is not a recommendation, it represents an analysis based on the most popular technical indicators: Moving Averages, Oscillators and Pivots. Finder might not concur and takes no responsibility.