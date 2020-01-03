fish-kofta-with-beetroot-tzatziki-and-buckwheat-sesame-wraps-recipe

These kofta are super-moreish, and the bright-pink tzatziki is one of my top dips. If you don’t have beetroot, make it the traditional way, using half a grated cucumber, scrunched with some sea salt, then left to drip in a sieve over the sink.

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

SERVES

4

INGREDIENTS

For the fish kofta

1 egg

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated

1cm piece of ginger, finely grated, or ½ tsp ground ginger

1 big handful of a mix of fresh coriander, parsley, dill and/or mint leaves

600g firm white fish

30g nuts or seeds, blitzed to make ‘breadcrumbs’

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

chilli flakes or ⅛ tsp cayenne or chilli powder

a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper

ghee or oil, for frying

For the beetroot tzatziki

½ tsp cumin seeds or 1 tsp ground

1 medium beetroot (300g)

250ml full-fat natural yogurt

2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

chilli flakes (optional)

1 large handful of fresh mint leaves, to garnish

drizzle of olive oil

For the buckwheat sesame wraps

280g full-fat natural yogurt

200g buckwheat flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp black sesame seeds

pinch of cumin, chopped fresh chilli or spring onions (optional)

To serve

4 handfuls of something crunchy and colourful, such as shredded cabbage, radish, extra herbs, spring onion, sliced red onions, sliced tomato, shredded carrots, lettuce, radishes or some pickles

METHOD

If you’re making the kofta by hand, whisk the egg in a medium bowl and add the finely grated garlic and ginger. Chop the herbs, finely chop the fish, add everything else except the oil and mix together. If you’re using a food processor, roughly chop the fish, then add everything else and briefly pulse to combine. Use your hands to make 16 equal-sized balls, adding a little more ground nuts or seeds if the mixture is too wet, then pop in the fridge on a large plate to chill and firm up for 15 minutes while you make the tzatziki. Make the tzatziki by first toasting the cumin seeds for a minute in a large frying pan. Crush in a mortar and pestle. Scrub the beetroot really well then dry it and grate it into a large mixing bowl (wear gloves!) or in a food processor. Add the yogurt, garlic, salt and pepper and chilli, if using, and season to taste. Once the kofta have firmed up in the fridge, heat up 1 tablespoon of oil in the frying pan. Fry the kofta over a medium-high heat (in two or three batches, if necessary) for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. You could also brown them for 1½ minutes on each side, then finish them off in a low oven at 140C/120C fan/gas mark 1. To make the wraps, place all the ingredients in a big bowl and mix together, first with a wooden spoon and then your hands, until the mix comes together as a dough. Tip the dough out on to a lightly floured work surface and knead for 2-3 minutes, then use your hands to roll the dough into a long sausage about 4cm thick, and cut into eight pieces for small wraps or four to six for medium-sized ones. Roll each piece into a ball and flatten to about 1cm thick using your hands. Get a pan going on a high heat (ideally a griddle pan) and heat each one for 2 minutes on one side and 1½ minutes on the other until brown and slightly puffy. Place on a plate in a low oven to keep warm while you make the rest. Serve the tzatziki in a bowl with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil to garnish. Serve the kofta with the wraps, tzatziki and your choice of crunchy veg or salad.

