first-winter-love-islander-dumped-in-shock-recoupling

The first winter Love Island has only been on for a matter of days, but it’s already had the first dumping as an Islander was evicted following the recoupling.

One half of the twins, Eve Gale became the first contestant to be ditched from the island after being left without a partner in the recoupling.

However, they technically aren’t the first person to leave the show, after Ollie Williams walked out just three days into the show.

The original couples had already been given a shake-up from the very first day after twins Eve and Jess Gale were brought in to steal two men from their original partners, choosing Callum Jones and Mike Boateng.

This left Shaughna Phillips and Leanne Amaning single, though their boys did choose to leave the twins for their original partners ahead of the recoupling.

Paige Turley was also left single after Ollie walked out of the villa, stating that he was ‘still in love’ with his ex on the outside.

However, despite their close connection, the recoupling meant the twins were separated as Eve was sent home while Jess remained in the villa paired up with Nas.

In the recoupling, Finley Tapp chose Paige Turley to couple up with, Connagh Howard picked Sophie Piper and Mike Boateng chose Leanne Amaning.

Callum Jones picked Shaughna Phillips to pair up with, Connor Durman chose Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed went for Jess Gale.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 from 9pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island fans cringe as Siannise Fudge brands Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘metal band’

MORE: Love Island’s Amber Gill warns Sophie Piper off ‘intense control freak’ Connor Durman





