first-uk-coronavirus-cases-confirmed

Two people have been confirmed as having coronavirus in the UK.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, announced the infections this morning and detailed that the pair were members of the same family.

He said: “We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.”

Ahead of the confirmed cases, more than 160 people had been tested across the nation, previously returning negative results.

Prof Whitty said: “We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

The announcement comes as 83 British nationals who were trapped at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China were returning to the UK.

Their plane left Wuhan, where the deadly illness is believed to have originated, on Thursday night. They are expected to land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at about 1.30pm on Friday before being transported to a quarantine centre in the Wirral.

There is no indication the coronavirus case is any of the passengers on the plane.

On Friday morning Chinese health officials said the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 213, up from 170 a day earlier.

The number of known cases has risen from 7,711 to 9,692.

No deaths have occurred outside China.

However, although at least 82 cases had been confirmed across 18 different countries ahead of the announcement of the infection in the UK.

Prior to this, the UK’s four chief medical officers raised the risk level of the illness from low to moderate.

The World Health Organisation declared an international public health emergency on Thursday night.

