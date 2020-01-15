first-signs-of-life-as-plants-grow-amid-devastation-of-australia-bushfires

Around 120 wildfires continue to ravage Australia but there are some signs of new life.

Shoots can be seen sprouting from badly-burnt trees around Peregian Beach, Queensland – an area badly hit when the disaster first began in September.

Residents of the small coastal town were evacuated three times at the end of last year as fires repeatedly engulfed the area, just south of Noosa.

There are also vegetation regrowth around Kulnura, New South Wales, where rose-coloured leaves can be seen peaking out of badly damaged tree trunks.

Murray Lowe, a photographer, caught some of the images on the edge of Dhurag National Park.

He said: ‘The ground puffed up ash into the air from each footstep as we walked among the tree trunks in the eerie silence and stillness that only fires of this intensity can produce in aftermath.

‘This was the sign of renewal we had been seeking. We were witnessing the rebirth of a forest that Australia is so well-known for.’

Many of the plant species in Australia have experienced fires for tens of millions of years.

As a result, they now have the evolutionary systems in place to help them recover.

There are two ways this can happen – resporuting and also regeneration through heat-resistant seeds.

These seeds need rain to germinate and severe storms are expected to bring some relief in the coming days.

The shift to more humid and wet weather later today is likely to help control the blazes but there are warnings of a risk of landslides and water pollution.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rain 50-100mm of rain with hopes it would hit some of the worst-affected areas in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Senior meteorologist Kevin Parkyn said: ‘This is a day that we are quite concerned about.

‘Thunderstorms are a bit of a double-edged sword. While they can bring some much-needed rain, the rain can also come down in very fast, high quantities.’

Heavy downpours can pollute fresh water supplies as debris is swept into reservoirs.

They can also cause flash flooding, leaving burnt-out areas of bushland particularly vulnerable to landslips and tree felling.

Australia is battling its worst bushfire season on record with 29 people killed and more than 2,500 homes destroyed.

Almost 16 million acres of bushland – equivalent to half the size of England – has now been destroyed, with one billion animals feared to have perished.

Many species have now been driven closer to extinction and today environment minister, Sussan Ley, said the koala population had taken an ‘extraordinary hit’ and could soon be listed as endangered.

Today there are questions as to whether the Australian Open can continue as tennis players have been struggling in the toxic haze that has enveloped Melbourne.

Pollution levels in the city have been raised to ‘hazardous’ with residents wearing face masks and flights cancelled because of poor visibility.

The local ambulance service has reported a significant increase in daily calls from people suffering from breathing problems.

Experts have said many of the wildfires are too big for firefighters to tackle and they are now reliant on the rain.

Climatologist Michael Mann said that as global temperatures continue to soar Australia could soon become so hot and dry that the country’s residents become climate refugees.

Scientists have pinpointed climate change as a major factor for the fires because of the deadly combination of higher temperatures, low humidity, low rainfall and strong winds.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his conservative government has sought to downplay the role of man-made climate change in making the country increasingly vulnerable.

He is still pushing a coal-based energy agenda despite calls by outraged Australians to move towards more green and sustainable alternatives.