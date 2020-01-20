first-pictures-of-three-men-killed-in-triple-stabbing-in-ilford

The three men who were killed in a triple-stabbing last night in east London have been pictured for the first time.

A manhunt has been launched after the men were stabbed to death near Seven Kings station, Ilford, just before 7.40pm yesterday.

Harinder Kumar, Narinder Singh and a third man named by friends as Baljit Singh have been named as the victims, the Evening Standard reported.

They are believed to have been aged 22, 26 and 34.

Witnesses described ‘horrific’ scenes in the aftermath of violence.

According to police, the fight between groups of Sikh men escalated into a fatal clash.

Scaffolder Louis O’Donoghoe, 40, was watching the snooker when he heard screaming and shouting outside his house.

Mr O’Donoghoe said: ‘It was just chaos, absolute chaos. It was like something out of a movie, horrific.’

He saw the ambulance service working on one person, and then realised there were another two bodies, at which point he went outside to see what was going on.

He added: ‘I could see it all, one (body) to the left, two at the bottom of the stairs.’

Two men, aged 29 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Speaking at the scene on Monday, Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said the suspects and the victims were all known to each other.

He said: ‘We believe the groups involved are members of the Sikh community.’

He added in a later statement: ‘A fight has taken place which has escalated, resulting in three people being fatally attacked.’

Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

A police cordon was in place outside Seven Kings railway station on Monday morning.

The owner of Seven Kings Cars opposite the station, said a man with blood on his hands had approached him on Sunday evening asking for help, after three people had been badly injured.

Nadeem Rana said: ‘I was shocked. He had blood on his hands and he said there were people in very poor condition.’

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said he believed it was an isolated incident.

He said: ‘An incident like this is unheard of within the Sikh community here in Redbridge.

‘I think tragically there are at least three families who are going to be in mourning and this is going to last a lifetime for the people left behind.

‘We’ve got to look at the causes of why this happened and address those.’

He was also critical of bloody footage shared on social media appearing to show the aftermath of the killings.

He said: ‘I think the first response should be “What can we do to help?”. To put it on social media is not right.’