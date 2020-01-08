first-pictures-of-british-victims-among-176-killed-in-iran-plane-crash

Two of the British victims killed in the Ukrainian Airlines crash in Iran have been pictured for the first time.

Father-of-one Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, 40, is believed to have been travelling back to the UK via Ukraine when his flight crashed minutes after taking off.

The businessman, who lived in Brighton, East Sussex, had been visiting family in Iran over the Christmas period.

He was the owner of Smarty’s dry cleaner’s, Hassocks, West Sussex, and was described as a ‘lovely man’ by a student who lived in his house.

Today his father told reporters he had ‘no words’ after hearing about Mohammad’s death this morning.

A family friend told the Mail Online: ‘He was his parents’ only son. It is so dreadful. We only heard about it in the morning. It is so, so bad at the moment.’

Mohammed, who was known to friends as ‘Reza’, is divorced and father to a nine-year-old girl.

One neighbour said: ‘He was a really lovely man. This is just so shocking and sad. He was absolutely dedicated to his daughter, he loved her so much and they would do all sorts of things together.’

A second British victim of the plane crash has been named as engineer Saeed Tahmasebi, 35, who worked for Laing O’Rouke.

He lived in Brentwood, Essex, and had previously been a research PhD candidate at Imperial College London.

Saeed was originally from Iran and had been on his way back to the UK with his wife, who he had only recently married.

His brother-in-law, Amir Vaheat, told the Times: ‘We spoke to him when he was boarding so we knew he was on the flight, then at about 5.30am this morning UK time we heard the plane had crashed.

‘My wife is going crazy, we cannot believe it. Saeed was such a nice man. All his friends are coming round trying to help, but it is too much for words.’

A third Brit was also killed in the plane crash, but has not yet been named.

The Boeing 737, heading for Ukraine, came down just minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport, in Tehran, this morning.

Everyone on the flight was killed, including 167 passengers and nine members of crew.

According to Ukrainian news-site Obozrevatel, 73 Canadian citizens, 71 Iranians, six Afghans, eight Swedes, and four Germans were also among the dead.

Earlier today the Ukrainian Embassy said preliminary information showed the crash was caused by an engine malfunction.

However, they later retracted their statement about the cause, declaring it ‘not official’.

Officials are hoping the plane’s ‘black box’ will help their investigation into what caused the crash.