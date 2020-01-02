first-picture-of-‘wonderful’-mother-of-six-murdered-on-new-year’s-eve

A ‘treasured’ mother-of-six has been identified as the victim of a New Year’s Eve murder in North Yorkshire.

Stacey Cooper, 34, was found dead by police at a her home in Malham, Gill, Redcar, after an ambulance was called to help the mother.

Liam Murray, 27, of Guisborough, has been charged with Ms Cooper’s murder and a further count of possession of a bladed article – a kitchen knife.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday before being remanded in custody.

Cleveland Police said Ms Cooper’s heartbroken family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A statement released by the family reads: ‘Stacey was a much-loved mother-of-six, a treasured daughter and sister.

‘There are no words to express our sadness. Stacey was a wonderful mother and the loss of her to her children is unimaginable.’

A friend of the victim, Laura Wright, has set up an online GoFundMe appeal to help the family and her six children who have been left without a mother.

She said Ms Cooper has been ‘tragically and horribly lost’, adding: ‘Without their mother they [the children] are in need of support and we would appreciate monetary donations to help with funeral costs and support for the children.

‘To lose my best friend is hard for me but for children to be without their mother is unbearable.’