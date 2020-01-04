first-picture-of-uber-eats-driver-stabbed-to-death-in-‘act-of-cowardice’

Tributes have been paid to a ‘hard working’ food deliver driver who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park on Friday night.

The man – known to friends as ‘Taki’ – was a 30-year-old Algerian working for both Uber Eats and Deliveroo, according to friends gathered close to the murder scene today.

His death has sparked London’s first murder investigation of the year and promoted calls for greater protection for delivery moped riders who say they are often victims of attacks.

Finsbury Park Mosque have now paid tribute to their congregation member, condemning his death as an ‘act of cowardice’.

The statement said: ‘We are devastated with the news that one of our congregation members has been stabbed and killed yesterday around Finsbury Park area, it is very sad for a young man who was working hard to earn his living, to lose his life while he is working in this cowardly way!

‘Our condolences, prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends and the Algerian community, and we will do whatever we can to reassure the community and get to the bottom of what has happened and to bring justice to this young man

‘May ALLAH (SWT) grant him the highest level of Paradise, Ameen’.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow