first-picture-of-three-children-found-dead-at-house-in-dublin

The father of three children who died in ‘unexplained circumstances’ at a house in Dublin has shared a heartbreaking family photo of his kids.

The lifeless bodies of Conor, Darragh, and Carla McGinley were found shortly before 8pm on Friday in Newcastle, County Dublin.

The results of a post mortem taking place later today, will determine the cause of death of the children, aged nine, seven and three.

Police have described the deaths as ‘unexplained’ and have declined to comment on reports they are preparing to launch a triple murder investigation.

A female relative, believed to be the children’s mother, was found at the scene and is currently receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital.

The house is currently being examined by forensic officers.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley has asked for privacy at this time of tragedy.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow