This is actually the first picture of a 35-year-old man who was simply stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, who police have named as Tomas Macionis, was found with serious stab injuries in Walthamstow on Tuesday night.

Police scrambled to Alexandra Road at around 11pm to reports of an injured male, who was simply pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Macionis, from Walthamstow, is yet to be formally identified but his family have already been informed, Met Police said.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday gave his reason behind death as a stab wound to the chest.

A guy, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A person with information is asked to call police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.