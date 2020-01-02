first-picture-of-dad-stabbed-to-death-with-partner-on-new-year’s-day

A man who was murdered alongside his girlfriend on New Year’s Day has been identified as ‘adventure-mad’ dad-of-two Martin Griffiths.

His body was found with fatal stab wounds alongside girlfriend Helen Almey, 39, at her home in Duffield, near Derby, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mr Griffiths, a marketing company boss, had been dating the mum-of-three for six months and the pair spent New Year’s Eve together at her home before the tragedy unfolded.

Heartbroken family members have today paid tribute to the couple, who met at a running club, as a double homicide investigation gets underway.

Helen’s family said: ‘The family are devastated at the loss of Helen who was a lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person.

‘We would like to thank people for allowing us privacy at this most difficult of times.’

Others paid tribute to Helen, an active member of the Duffield community, on social media.

One said: ‘It really is heartbreaking. She was a lovely woman. My thoughts are with the family and the three kids.’

Another wrote: ‘Wonderful, genuine, lovely lady and family. Tragic.’

Distraught family members of Martin, 48, who lived in Derby, added: ‘Martin was a lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals.

‘He enjoyed travelling the world, mountain climbing and spending time with his two children.

‘He will be greatly missed. We would also like to ask that people respect our privacy and allow us space to grieve as we attempt to come to terms with his death.’

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Derbyshire Police officers and forensic teams remained at the scene today doing finger-tip searches and conducting door-to-door enquiries.

Neighbours said Ms Almey, who was identified yesterday, had been ‘finally getting her life back together’ after kicking her husband out for good.

The PE teacher, who had reverted to her maiden name, had previously shared the £400,000 property with her estranged headteacher husband, Rhys Hancock.

Neighbours said they heard screams in the street of ‘They’re dead. They’re dead. What have you fk done?’ at around 3am on New Year’s Day.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, said: ‘The thoughts of everyone at Derbyshire Constabulary are with the family and friends of Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths.

‘Our thoughts are also with the Duffield community, which is understandably shocked by this incident.

‘You will see officers in the area throughout today as the investigation continues and I would urge you to speak to them about any concerns you may have.’