first-picture-of-bruno-fernandes-as-a-manchester-united-player-after-signing-contract

Right here’s the second all Manchester United fans salvage been looking ahead to: Bruno Fernandes carrying membership colours having signed his contract.

A months-lengthy switch pursuit ended on Thursday, with correct a day of the January window to head, as Fernandes landed in Manchester to endure a scientific and save pen to paper.

Negotiations with Sporting Lisbon had hit an deadlock final week, with the two golf equipment a sizeable dissimilarity apart in valuations of the Portugal global.

Alternatively, extra discussions on the starting of the week finally noticed a step forward and the deal agreed will peek United pay an initial €55 million (£46.6million), with a extra €10 million (£8.5m) dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.

Fernandes would possibly perhaps perhaps be leaving Sporting on correct phrases, with the membership asking United to “take care of our boy” on Twitter – and the midfielder also acknowledged his farewells to the membership.

United confirmed the deal used to be in situation on Wednesday, which easiest left the ending touches. Right here is the player with agent Miguel Ruben Pinho at Identical previous Trafford.

Cheerful, United fans?